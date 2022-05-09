Valley Vibes Music & Arts Festival To Return With Largest, Most Diverse Lineup To Date

Music will be rolling through the foothills of Appalachia this fall for the fourth annual Valley Vibes Music & Arts Festival.

This year’s event will be located at the breathtaking venue at Cherokee Farms in Lafayette, Georgia from September 23-25.

The music lineup will be bigger and better than ever in 2022, featuring acts such as Them Dirty Roses, Cannibal Kids, Swayyvo, Behold The Brave, The Afternooners, and Jive Talk!

The Valley Vibes experience provides guests with three days of camping, a massive local art market, live professional wrestling, stand up comedy, drum and light shows, movie screenings, and so much more! This is the only event of its kind in the Greater Chattanooga Area and it’s the only event specifically designed to provide a space for local creatives to grow and flourish.

The Valley Vibes Team will be revealing this year’s lineup on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 7:00pm ET. The Valley Vibes Board of Directors will be on Facebook Live for a Q&A following the lineup reveal.

Visit valleyvibesmusicfestival.com to learn more about the festival.