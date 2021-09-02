Waylon Thibodeaux Headlines This Friday's Nightfall Concert Series

Nightfall, Chattanooga’s longest-running outdoor concert series, continues its 34th season this Friday at Miller Park, with a headline performance by Cajun musician Waylon Thibodeaux and local opening act Mojo Whiskey. Other entertainment includes food trucks, local artisan vendors and lawn games.

From the young age of 16, Waylon Thibodeaux has been preforming and playing the fiddle all around Louisiana and earned the title of State Fiddle Champion. Completely self-taught, he became a regular performer of the New Orleans' Bourbon Street area and built a reputation as one of Louisiana’s best known recording artists. Waylon Thibodeaux will be making his first Chattanooga appearance and performing authentic Cajun music live at Miller Park this Friday at 8:00 pm.

Mojo Whiskey is a breath of fresh southern rock air, that produces great unfiltered and gimmick free music. The band brings together their diverse backgrounds together to connect and create great music for Southeast Tennessee. With their powerhouse vocals and rock driven guitar riffs, Mojo Whiskey will be performing live at Miller Park this Friday at 7:00 p.m.

Friday night’s Nightfall concert will again be moved to Miller Park, to provide more room for social distancing while viewing the performance. Tables and chairs, as well as painted circles on the lawn will indicate appropriate social distancing while listening to the music. Hand sanitizers, as well as disposable free masks, will be available throughout the event.

Motorcycle parking will be allowed in the one block of M. L. King between Market and Broad Street. Due to complaints of noise interference with the featured music on stage, motorcycle parking will not be allowed in Market Street.

For those who received their first Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at Nightfall on August 13th, a second dose will be administered by the Hamilton County Health Department this Friday at the Waterhouse Pavilion from 6:00 - 8:30 p.m. For more information about Covid-19 and what you can do to help stop the spread, please visit health.hamiltontn.org or cdc.gov.

Immediately following Nightfall every Friday his year, the Lookout Wild Film Festival will be showing an hour of free short adventure films in Miller Park from 9:45-10:45pm.

Known for its family-friendly environment as well as being recognized nationally for the quality of its musical programming, Nightfall is a family-friendly concert series that brings the Chattanooga community together in the heart of our city.

Nightfall is made possible this year thanks to sponsorships from Mich Ultra, Fletcher Bright Company, SouthEast Bank, Transcard, Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Crown Subaru, River City Company, Southern Honda Powersports, Gate 11, Lass & Lion, and Chattanooga Whiskey. Media Support comes from NPR/Music 88.1, Chattanooga Times Free Press and Ruby Falls.

Nightfall is locally produced by Chattanooga Presents.

For more information on this FREE community concert series, call 423.304-5835 or visit NightfallChattanooga.com for a complete, interactive website that includes music samples by each headliner, as well as other important information for first-time attendees.