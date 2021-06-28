“Welcome Back To Downtown” Series Continues With Music & Movie On The Green

The River City Company "Welcome Back to Downtown" series is continuing with Music and Movie on the Green.

The event on July 3rd will begin at 7:00pm with the Nubreed Band featuring R&B, Old School, Blues and Jazz music, followed by the national anthem by Kimmie J Soul and a showing of “Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse” at 8:45pm. The event is free and open to the public. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs to the event. The Chattanooga Green is located in the Riverfront District across the street from Ross’s Landing.

The event will also include soccer for kids with Operation Get Active, Face Painting and Balloon Animals.

“River City Company is excited to start to welcome people safely back to downtown and to enjoy our beautiful outdoor venues like the Chattanooga Green. This is the first of many Summer events as we partner to activate more spaces in our downtown,” stated Emily Mack, President and CEO of River City Company.

Concessions will be available for purchase including snacks and beverages for those 21+. Free soft drinks will be offered including Double Cola and Ski to guests along with complimentary glow sticks.

All event details can be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/1928082237383871.

The Music and Movie on the Green is presented by The Benwood Foundation, EPB, River City Company, Chattanooga Tourism Company, Cherokee Distributing, City of Chattanooga, Downtown Chattanooga Alliance, Made in Tennessee, Double Cola Company and Caravan Tribe.