Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Ashley McBryde November 13th At The Tivoli Theatre

NPR celebrates Ashley McBryde as an artist that “has found an audience by relentlessly touring, being so relatable to country fans of all kinds…she sings these songs that are classic, but they’re also rock ‘n’ roll…and they touch the heart of the heartland,” while POLLSTAR declares the four-time GRAMMY nominee “did it the old-fashioned way: grinding out dates, writing songs about women being counted out for not fitting the mold.”

Now, the ACM and CMA Award winner makes her joyous return to the road and her self-made fanbase with the announcement of her This Town Talks Tour, which kicked off June 12 in Roanoke, Va. before heading out to an additional 36 cities across the U.S. into 2022, wrapping on Jan.15, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio with the support of Morgan Wade, Priscilla Block, Adam Hambrick and Ray Fulcher.

She'll be headlining the Tivoli Theatre here in Chattanooga on November 13th, and you can win a pair of tickets to the show compliments of The Pulse! Simply email us your name, city, and daytime phone number to info@chattanoogapulse.com and we'll draw one one lucky winner on Wednesday, November 10th to receive a pair of tickets to the show.

“AAAAAND we’re back,” exclaims McBryde. “I’ve been waiting so long to be able to say that. We’ve missed you all so much, there aren’t even words to do it justice. These songs were written and recorded to be sang together. Now, let’s be together and make some damn music!”

After releasing her critically acclaimed sophomore album Never Will in April of last year, to say McBryde and Deadhorse (her band) are eager is an understatement. “There’s a hunger, an angst and a real calling that we’ve all been feeling.”

It will be the first time Never Will, the only album to be nominated by the Academy of Country Music, Country Music Association and The Recording Academy (same cycle) has been performed live since its release. Fans can expect McBryde’s set-list to include the RIAA Gold-Certified “One Night Standards,” current single “Martha Divine,” which NPR shares is her “rowdiest jam to date” and that “when she plays it live, this thing will shake ceilings,” and title track “Never Will” among the hard-hitting “American Scandal” and seminal track “Girl Goin’ Nowhere” from her groundbreaking debut album.

Voted by a consortium of leading national music critics, Never Will received the title of Best Album from Nashville Scene’s 21ST ANNUAL COUNTRY MUSIC CRITICS’ POLL, and also earned a spot in the top 20 of ROLLING STONE’s all-genre “Best Albums of 2020” dubbing, the record as “this year’s most adventurous mainstream country album” while landing at No. 1 on ROLLING STONE’s “Best Country and Americana Albums of 2020,” proclaiming it “re-creates the trick McBryde pulled off on her stellar debut: proving that honest-to-goodness country songs can have commercial appeal.”

Earlier this year, McBryde released the Never Will: Live From A Distance EP, with live versions of “First Thing I Reach For,” “Martha Divine,” “Shut Up Sheila,” “Voodoo Doll” and more.