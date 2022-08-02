WTCI-PBS Announces Partnership With Chattanooga Hip-Hop Summit

WTCI-PBS is excited to announce a media partnership with the Chattanooga Hip-Hop Summit.

This year, the Summit is preceded by Chattanooga Hip-Hop Week, October 9-15, which kicks off on Sunday, October 9th at Miller Park with Family Day, featuring food, family-friendly live music, dancers, a DJ battle, games, and more.

As part of Chattanooga Hip-Hop Week, WTCI will air programs like Love & Respect with Killer Mike, premiering in September, and airing through the end of hip-hop week. WTCI will also be sponsoring the poetry slam event, as well as the local artists showcase on the Monday and Tuesday of Chattanooga Hip-Hop Week.

“We’re excited to have organizations like WTCI investing in the hip-hop community and showcasing the many positive aspects of the music and culture, “ said Micah Chapman, Co-Founder of the Chattanooga Hip-Hop Summit.

Chattanooga Hip-Hop Week culminates in the Hip-Hop Summit, an event that is free to the public and celebrates the history of hip-hop, discusses its future, and allows participants the chance to hear from influencers in the hip-hop industry about their path to success. Panelists will include Wendy Day, Kim Osorio, Starlito, Bigga Rankin, DJ Chuck T, and more.

Focused on helping artists and entrepreneurs to improve their craft, the conference will consist of panels and workshops designed to assist hip-hop artists, managers, producers, and entrepreneurs to develop their knowledge and skills. Last year, panel topics included women in hip-hop, digital strategy, marketing and branding, and using hip-hop for social good.

“WTCI is thrilled to partner with the Chattanooga Hip-Hop Summit. The event uplifts storytelling that centers cultural identity and engagement, highlights powerful voices in our community, and brings an energy to storytelling that we can all learn from,” said Bob Culkeen WTCI, President/CEO.

Hip-Hop artists have long been powerful storytellers, producing a wide range of music that reflects the diversity within America, while documenting and provoking conversations about the collective black experience. More information about the Chattanooga Hip-Hop Summit can be found at www.chahiphopsummit.com.