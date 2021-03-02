Chattanooga Writer's Guild Presents February's "Hope" Winner

The Chattanooga Writers’ Guild hosts a monthly creative writing contest representing the creative spirit that thrives in our city. Our theme for February's contest was "Hope" and our judge was Finn Bille.

Our winner is KB Ballentine with her poem "March."

Rain and wind strip the last snow, edges of ice singing into the brooks. They tousle the roots of willows, call back the robin and bluebird. Day and night collide, until light reaches into the soul of the land, urges seed, thorn, petal, all of us warming under soft, softer touch.

KB Ballentine’s seventh collection, Edge of the Echo, is scheduled to launch in the Spring of 2021 with Iris Press. Her earlier books can be found with Blue Light Press, Middle Creek Publishing, and Celtic Cat Publishing. Published in Crab Orchard Review and Haight-Ashbury Literary Journal, among others, her work also appears in anthologies including In Plein Air (2017) and Carrying the Branch: Poets in Search of Peace (2017). Learn more at www.kbballentine.com.

To learn more about the Chattanooga Writers’ Guild, please visit them online at chattanoogawritersguild.org

