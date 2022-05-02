Chattanooga Writer's Guild Presents April Writing Contest Winner

We are excited to announce the winner of the April 2022 Chattanooga Writers' Guild Monthly Contest is Jennifer Daniels Neal with the submission "On These Back Trails."

Jennifer Daniels Neal is a singer/songwriter, author, and teaching artist out of Lookout Mountain, GA. Her recent novel The Locke Box and its accompanying soundtrack, "Songs from The Locke Box" are available now.

Congratulations, Jennifer!

On These Back Trails The wet leaves came to smell like freedom Freedom was the carpet of our peace And patience creaked and groaned up in the oak trees Which, in turn, bowed down and dropped more of their leaves Seasons circled our back trails with forgiveness Every bluet called it forth and made it grow And hurled us toward the cliffs of rudimentary Solo flight into adulthood of the soul I will one day gather all the leaves around me When they come to plant me down in this good soil I will sprout inside the mercy of my childhood And remember to forget the later toil I will welcome heaven with the wonder Welcoming of summer Pouring out of schoolhouse kind of joy

The theme for May is "On the Water".

To learn more about the Chattanooga Writers’ Guild, please visit them online at chattanoogawritersguild.org

This contest is made available to members only. Submissions will be initially judged by the Chattanooga Writers' Guild contest committee and the top five will be posted. The winner will be decided by popular vote.