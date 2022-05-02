Chattanooga Writer's Guild Presents April Writing Contest Winner

by

We are excited to announce the winner of the April 2022 Chattanooga Writers' Guild Monthly Contest is Jennifer Daniels Neal with the submission "On These Back Trails."

Jennifer Daniels Neal is a singer/songwriter, author, and teaching artist out of Lookout Mountain, GA. Her recent novel The Locke Box and its accompanying soundtrack, "Songs from The Locke Box" are available now.

Congratulations, Jennifer!

On These Back Trails

The wet leaves came to smell like freedom

Freedom was the carpet of our peace

And patience creaked and groaned up in the oak trees

Which, in turn, bowed down and dropped more of their leaves

Seasons circled our back trails with forgiveness

Every bluet called it forth and made it grow

And hurled us toward the cliffs of rudimentary

Solo flight into adulthood of the soul

I will one day gather all the leaves around me

When they come to plant me down in this good soil

I will sprout inside the mercy of my childhood

And remember to forget the later toil

I will welcome heaven with the wonder

Welcoming of summer

Pouring out of schoolhouse kind of joy

The theme for May is "On the Water". 

To learn more about the Chattanooga Writers’ Guild, please visit them online at chattanoogawritersguild.org 

This contest is made available to members only. Submissions will be initially judged by the Chattanooga Writers' Guild contest committee and the top five will be posted. The winner will be decided by popular vote.

by

Calendar Of Events

Monday

May 2, 2022

Tuesday

May 3, 2022

Wednesday

May 4, 2022

Thursday

May 5, 2022

Friday

May 6, 2022

Saturday

May 7, 2022

Sunday

May 8, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours

Inside The Pulse

View more