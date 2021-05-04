Chattanooga Writer's Guild Presents April Writing Contest Winner

Our theme for April's contest was "Camaraderie", and our winner is KB Ballentine with her poem, "Cherish the Treasure".

My friend, you are the polar star, the ruler by which I measure grace. Your smile and voice a siren’s song, your kindness knits around me like a warm sweater, a colorful scarf. These days alone I’ve become a ghost, a veil of smoke, but you remind me I am more than loneliness, more than despair, more than a hollow version of Woman. You cradle my sorrow and you starch my nerve. Alone, I am no one, but, like champagne that tickles my nose, you make me laugh and fill me with confidence. Oh, friendship: thank you for this year.

KB Ballentine’s seventh poetry collection, Edge of the Echo, will launch in May of 2021 with Iris Press. Readers can find her other collections with Blue Light Press, Middle Creek Publishing, and Celtic Cat Publishing. Published in Crab Orchard Review, Haight-Ashbury Literary Journal, and other fine literary magazines.

Her work also appears in anthologies, including In Plein Air (2017) and Carrying the Branch: Poets in Search of Peace (2017). Learn more at www.kbballentine.com.

To learn more about the Chattanooga Writers’ Guild, please visit them online at chattanoogawritersguild.org