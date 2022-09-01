Chattanooga Writer's Guild Presents August Writing Contest Winner: Pamela Kiper

We are excited to announce the winner of the August 2022 Chattanooga Writers’ Guild Monthly Contest is Pamela Kiper with the submission “Satisfied.”

The theme for August was "Rock City Gnome".

Pam enjoys working with kids and writing poetry and non-fiction. She has had devotionals published by the Holston Conference of the UMC but writes mostly for her own enjoyment.

Congratulations, Pamela!

Satisfied Why should I roam like Travelocity’s gnome when Rock City’s my home?

The theme for September is "Anything Cherokee".

This contest is made available to members only. Submissions will be initially judged by the Chattanooga Writers' Guild contest committee and the top five will be posted. The winner will be decided by popular vote.