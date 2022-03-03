Chattanooga Writer's Guild Presents February Writing Contest Winner

We are excited to announce the winner of the February 2022 Chattanooga Writers’ Guild Monthly Contest is Laura Miller with the submission “For the Love of a Little Debbie.”

Laura Miller lives in Soddy Daisy and is a graduate of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. A retired teacher and community volunteer, she works as a legal assistant.

Congratulations, Laura!

For the Love of a Little Debbie Blue gingham girl, cake goddess for whom grown men would battle.

The theme for March is "The Railroad".

To learn more about the Chattanooga Writers’ Guild, please visit them online at chattanoogawritersguild.org