Chattanooga Writer's Guild Presents February Writing Contest Winner

by

We are excited to announce the winner of the February 2022 Chattanooga Writers’ Guild Monthly Contest is Laura Miller with the submission “For the Love of a Little Debbie.”

Laura Miller lives in Soddy Daisy and is a graduate of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. A retired teacher and community volunteer, she works as a legal assistant.

Congratulations, Laura! 

For the Love of a Little Debbie

Blue gingham girl,

cake goddess for whom

grown men would battle.

The theme for March is "The Railroad". 

To learn more about the Chattanooga Writers’ Guild, please visit them online at chattanoogawritersguild.org 

by

newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

March 3, 2022

Friday

March 4, 2022

Saturday

March 5, 2022

Sunday

March 6, 2022

Monday

March 7, 2022

Tuesday

March 8, 2022

Wednesday

March 9, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours

Inside The Pulse

View more