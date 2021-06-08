Chattanooga Writer's Guild Presents May Writing Contest Winner

Our theme for May's contest was "Renewal" and our winner is John C. Mannone with his poem, "Mourning Routine".

Mannone has poems appearing in North Dakota Quarterly, Le Menteur, Blue Fifth Review, Poetry South, Baltimore Review. A Jean Ritchie Fellowship winner in Appalachian literature (2017), he served as celebrity judge for the NFSPS (2018).

His poetry won the Bloodroot award and Impressions of Appalachia Creative Arts Contest (2020). He edits poetry for Abyss & Apex and other journals. A physicist, John lives in Knoxville, Tennessee. Read more at jcmannone.wordpress.com and facebook.com/jcmannone.

Mourning Routine For Lidia I get the call in the morning that my sister has passed to a safer place, but not one of more love than here. They always seem to die just after they dramatically improve. I went to sleep last night with a hopeful smile. I try not to think of her in the coffin as I drive six hundred miles to see what is left of her. In the parking lot, Death grabs me by the shoulders, drags me inside, laughing. I shake it off and pray in my heart. I talk, cry with family, hug. So many I am sorry’s whispered. Her son takes me by the arm, each step closer to her is a growing anguish. I wish I could have seen her one more time before she left just to tell her that I love the way she smiled and pushed me when I was three in a stroller through a park filled with the sweet breath of eucalyptus trees in Montevideo the city of roses where I was born. A bouquet of red and white roses hangs over her mahogany casket where she sleeps with a rosary wrapped in her hands. I touch her embalmed fingers, plastic beads, add my prayers to hers. A psalm on my lips, I kneel at the altar where her body is left as sacrifice to disease. I speak softly as if she can hear me, a routine I’ve endured for my mother and many friends that I have seen like this. Sometimes, heaviness lifts for a little while, but for now, my eyes are flushed with Grief— that vulture feeding on my dying. I await renewal in the morning when Joy might land as a dove light as feathers.

June's contest theme is "Exploration." Our judge will be Ray Zimmerman, assisted by KB Ballentine and Kelly Hanwright. Full rules and how to submit here.

To learn more about the Chattanooga Writers’ Guild, please visit them online at chattanoogawritersguild.org