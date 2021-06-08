Chattanooga Writer's Guild Presents May Writing Contest Winner

Our theme for May's contest was "Renewal" and our winner is John C. Mannone with his poem, "Mourning Routine". 

Mannone has poems appearing in North Dakota QuarterlyLe MenteurBlue Fifth ReviewPoetry SouthBaltimore Review. A Jean Ritchie Fellowship winner in Appalachian literature (2017), he served as celebrity judge for the NFSPS (2018). 

His poetry won the Bloodroot award and Impressions of Appalachia Creative Arts Contest (2020). He edits poetry for Abyss & Apex and other journals. A physicist, John lives in Knoxville, Tennessee. Read more at jcmannone.wordpress.com and facebook.com/jcmannone.

Mourning Routine

            For Lidia

I get the call in the morning

that my sister has passed

to a safer place, but not one

of more love than here.

They always seem to die

just after they dramatically

improve. I went to sleep

last night with a hopeful smile.

I try not to think of her

in the coffin as I drive

six hundred miles to see

what is left of her.

In the parking lot, Death

grabs me by the shoulders, drags

me inside, laughing. I shake

it off and pray in my heart.

I talk, cry with family,

hug. So many I am sorry’s

whispered. Her son takes me

by the arm, each step closer

to her is a growing anguish.

I wish I could have seen her

one more time before she left

just to tell her that I love

the way she smiled and

pushed me when I was three

in a stroller through a park

filled with the sweet breath

of eucalyptus trees in Montevideo

the city of roses where I was born.

A bouquet of red and white roses

hangs over her mahogany casket

where she sleeps with a rosary

wrapped in her hands. I touch

her embalmed fingers, plastic

beads, add my prayers to hers.

A psalm on my lips, I kneel

at the altar where her body is left

as sacrifice to disease. I speak softly

as if she can hear me, a routine

I’ve endured for my mother

and many friends that I have seen

like this. Sometimes, heaviness lifts

for a little while, but for now,

my eyes are flushed with Grief—

that vulture feeding on my dying.

I await renewal in the morning

when Joy might land as a dove

                        light as feathers.

June's contest theme is "Exploration." Our judge will be Ray Zimmerman, assisted by KB Ballentine and Kelly Hanwright.  Full rules and how to submit here.

To learn more about the Chattanooga Writers’ Guild, please visit them online at chattanoogawritersguild.org

