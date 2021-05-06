Chattanooga Writers Guild Announces Annual Spring Writing Contest

The Chattanooga Writers Guild is pleased to announce the Annual Spring Writing Contest.

Open to all writers 18 and older, living in Southeast Tennessee/North Georgia, or within 70 miles of Chattanooga, and all current members of the Chattanooga Writers’ Guild, regardless of location. Your submission must have never been published, except on a personal blog, and must be your own original work.

The Early Bird Submission Period is May 1 – May 31, and the Contest closes: June 15. Winners will be announced: July 15

Categories:

Fiction

Creative Nonfiction

Poetry

Creative Culinary Creation: (New Category) A Food-Related Piece + Recipe. For this category, we invite you to submit a complementary recipe with your food-related story or poem. (Recipes will not be part of the judging process.) If your piece is chosen for our anthology, your recipe will be published, as well! Photos of your dish are accepted but not required.

Length:

Prose: 2,500 words max

Poetry: 50 lines or 500 words max.

Cash Prizes:

1ss Place in Fiction, Creative Nonfiction, Poetry, and Creative Culinary Creation each receive $100

2nd Place winners each receive $50

3rd Place winners each receive $25

Total of Cash Prizes = $700.

Full Contest Information including rules and a link to the entry form: chattanoogawritersguild.org/contests/annual-contest/. Winners announced via Facebook, website, and newsletter on July 15.

In the event of an insufficient number of entries in any category, CWG reserves the right to cancel that part of the contest and refund entrants’ entry fees.