David Carroll Presents "Hello, Chattanooga" At The Downtown Library

The Chattanooga Public Library invites the public to a special Author Chat with David Carroll on Saturday, March 19, at 2:00 pm. Carroll will be presenting stories and photos from his new book, Hello, Chattanooga! Famous People Who Have Visited the Tennessee Valley.

Hello, Chattanooga, Carroll’s third book, features 700 pages of stories, photos, and over 100 years of Chattanooga history. Whether a person wants to learn more about Winston Churchill’s visit to the Read House, Johnny Cash’s run-ins with the law, or famous performances at the Tivoli, there is something for everyone in this book.

“So I included all our area stages and venues, indoors and outdoors, plus every notable politician, president, movie star, athlete, author, military figure, and evangelist, plus a listing of the movies and music videos that have been filmed here,” says Carroll.

Carroll will be sharing highlights from his book and giving a visual presentation in the Downtown Library’s 1st Floor Auditorium. He will also have signed copies of Hello, Chattanooga available for purchase. The event is open to everyone, and no registration is necessary.

Anyone interested in attending can find more information on the Library’s Facebook or chattlibrary.org. To learn more about David Carroll’s new book, visit chattanoogaradiotv.com/about.