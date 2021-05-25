Library Kicks Off The Make.Play.Read.Learn. Summer Learning Program

The Chattanooga Public Library has officially kicked off the Make.Play.Read.Learn. summer learning program. The program is open to all ages, and anyone interested in participating can sign up at mprl.chattlibrary.org.

Everyone who registers gets a free book and a Welcome Back Chatt Pack, which can be picked up at any open Library branch via curbside or indoors while browsing. Packs include a lanyard for buttons earned when participants complete challenges. Little ones ages 0-2 will receive a shaker egg instead so they can shake along with early learning programs!

“Last year, we offered summer learning online for the first time ever because of the pandemic,” said Lee Hope, Head of Children’s Services. “Now, we get to take the best of that - our online portal and video programs - and combine them with what we love to do most, interact with patrons young and old. I’m thrilled that we’ll begin offering in-person events again through Make.Play.Read.Learn!”

Thanks to The Lillian L. Colby Foundation and the Friends of the Chattanooga Public Library, the Library will have surprise pop-ups, take & makes, challenges and secret missions, as well as end of the summer prize drawings. The Friends are also helping kick off the new adult program Curiosity Club with a special wine tasting on June 6 featuring a wine expert from Imbibe Chattanooga.

The Library’s 2021 Summer Picks Reading Lists are also out now. Carefully selected by the Library’s youth services staff to support Hamilton County Department of Education, these titles are highly regarded in the book community, receiving many awards, excellent reviews and popular appeal.

Anyone interested in participating is encouraged to follow the Library on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter where event sign-ups, challenges and more will be announced. More information about the Library and its programs and services can be found at chattlibrary.org.