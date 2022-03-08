Moms For Social Justice To "Let Freedom Read" In Chattanooga

As a community response to recent efforts to ban certain books from school libraries and classrooms and to celebrate inclusive, diverse literature, the Chattanooga Moms for Social Justice is hosting the Let Freedom Read Rally, a fun, free, family-friendly event on Sunday, March 13, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Miller Park.

Book banning and censorship is nothing new. Throughout history, many works of literature have been deemed “inappropriate” for people, especially children, to read. Recently, there has been a nationwide attack on literary freedom, librarians, and educators by radical organizations and politicians and one simply has to observe recent school board meetings to see that Chattanooga and Hamilton County are no exception.

Most local parents and community members do not agree with the hateful rhetoric that singles out books authored by or highlighting the lived experiences of people of color as well as LGBTQIA+ folks. At this event Chattanooga and Hamilton County community members, including parents, children, educators, church leaders, etc. will rally together for students’ access to diverse and inclusive literature.

“This event is a way to show our elected officials that we trust our students, educators, and librarians and support our public schools,” notes MSJ co-founder, Mari Smith. The celebration will include speakers, a bounce house, food trucks, activities, book giveaways, and more.

MSJ will also be presenting the first annual Agent of Change award celebrating a local student who has shown success, not only academically, but in engaging and being active in the community. Some of the speakers include: Pastor Charlotte Williams, James McKissic, Jaylan Simms and Kaylea Moore (seniors at Tyner Academy), Reverend Brandon Gilvin of First Christian Church, and author Meredith Jade.

The Let Freedom Read rally will also double as a book drive for Little Free Libraries all over Hamilton County. Attendees who bring a challenged book to the event will receive a T-shirt, while supplies last.