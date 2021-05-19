Poetry Society Of Tennessee Announces 65th Annual Poetry Festival Contest

The Poetry Society of Tennessee is pleased to announce its 65th Annual Festival Contest. The contest is open both to members and non-members and features 27 categorical contests for English-language poetry. More than $1,500 in prizes will be awarded, and winning poems may be published in the society’s poetry anthology, Tennessee Voices.

PST encourages fellowship among poets and the development of creative talent throughout the state. PST chapters and members sponsored and established criteria for each of the contests. The 27 contests range from free verse to more specific forms like prose poems and sonnets. They also range from any topic to topics like “urban wilderness” and “why we need or want art”.

New for this year — a free verse, Tennessee-resident only contest. Contest Coordinator Ms. Lori Goetz notes, “The 65th annual contest will receive entries from members and non-members across the country. However, one of our sponsors wanted to promote entries specifically from Tennessee poets across the state. We hope to see a lot of Tennessee entries!”

All contest entries must be postmarked by August 6, 2021. Winners will be announced at our 65th Annual Festival, which will be held virtually on October 9, 2021. Contest rules, entry fees, and categorical contest details (subject, form, line limits), are available along with a downloadable brochure at poetrytennessee.org/annual-festival-and-contest.html.

For more information about the society visit poetrytennessee.org. Questions about the society or contest may be directed to Lori Goetz at poetrytennessee@gmail.com.