Reviewing Finn Bille's New Book Of Poetry, "The King’s Coin"

That coin provides a view of Finn Bille’s most recent book of poems, The King’s Coin. In the introduction to this book, the author states that these are his binational poems. These poems celebrate his birthplace in Denmark and his adopted home in America.

Each poem in the book has an accompanying note on the facing page, illuminating the Danish traditions perhaps unfamiliar to American readers. The accompanying note to “The King’s Coin” tells the reader that Finn remembers holding his mother’s hand as he watched the 1947 funeral procession for the beloved King Christian X. The horse with its empty saddle left a lasting impression.

I know I promised to keep king Christian Safe in my pocket on his Danish coin, But I lost it on the Greyhound bus between Chicago and L.A. I have gone back to Copenhagen between castle and canal where I, then five years old, had held the flag and my mother’s hand as his empty-saddled horse rang steel on granite cobblestone. The coin shop clerk ransacked his drawers until he found King Christian’s krone, apologized for smoothed-out edges, the king defaced and pocket worn. He did not understand when I said, Perfect!

That coin in the poem symbolizes Bille’s Danish heritage in a book rich with symbols. The Danish flag adorns the front cover just as it flew over the land of his birth. The American flag adorns the back cover and flies over his adopted nation.

The coin, a krone, embellished with the image of King Christian X rests on the front cover’s Danish flag, with a half-dollar adorned by Lady Liberty. The coins also rest on the back cover’s American flag but with the flip sides visible, the American eagle and the crown and inscription of Christian X.

Section three of the book, titled “At Home in America,” is rich with images of school days in Duarte, California, and other American regions where he later lived. When his mother returned to Denmark with Finn and his siblings, he attended high school there.

Finn says that he famously immigrated to America three times. After high school in Denmark, he returned to live with his father in California and attended Pepperdine University there. The poem “Into Georgia, 1963” represents another transition “Dust Choked me here/but I revived in the shade of hickory and oak/above the slow Chattooga’s mist veiled flow.”

He traveled to Georgia to meet his fiancé Jeanne’s family. Though they initially went to Denmark to live, they returned to Georgia after Finn’s service in the Danish Navy. Finn completed a master’s degree and a Ph.D. at Georgia State University. In the book's introduction, he recognizes Jeanne’s unstinting support over their fifty years of marriage.

From Georgia, Bille arrived in Chattanooga to work in administration at the University of Tennessee as Chattanooga. He moved from there to Baylor School, teaching English, Photography, and a course called Visual Literacy. He also sponsored the writing club and the literary magazine and coached “B Team” soccer. He recruited poets to speak to his classes and at assemblies.

Living in America, he spent several summers in Denmark. These visits may have sparked the “Every Time” poems, Danish memories. The poems are numbered, but Bille sees the first one as significant of the immigrant experience. The line “Every time I see a swan fly” begins a meditation on an experience with his mother, holding him up to see a pair of swans on the water. In the final every time poem "every time I say goodbye,” he depicts a poignant farewell to his mother, who had returned to Denmark and a life of her own.