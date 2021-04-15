South Bound Lecture With New York Times Bestseller Karen White Announced

Author Karen White will be the focus of the next South Bound Lecture for Southern Lit Alliance. White will be speaking on May 13, 2021 at 6:00 PM on Zoom about her latest book, The Last Night in London, a tale of intrigue, friendship, betrayal, and unremembered acts of kindness.

This event is free to the public, but donations are suggested. Please visit southernlitalliance.org/virtual-south-bound-karen-white-may for more information and to register for this event.

About The Last Night in London

London, 1939. Beautiful and ambitious Eva Harlow and her American best friend, Precious Dubose, are trying to make their way as fashion models. When Eva falls in love with Graham St. John, an aristocrat and Royal Air Force pilot, she can’t believe her luck that she’s getting everything she ever wanted. Then the Blitz devastates her world, and Eva finds herself slipping into a web of intrigue, spies, and secrets. As Eva struggles to protect her friendship with Precious and everything she holds dear, all it takes is one unwary moment to change their lives forever…

London, 2019. American journalist Maddie Warner, whose life has been marked by the tragic loss of her mother, travels to London to interview Precious about her life in pre-WWII London. Maddie has been careful to close herself off to others, but in Precious she recognizes someone whose grief rivals her own—but unlike Maddie, Precious hasn’t allowed it to crush her. Maddie finds herself drawn to both Precious and to Colin, her enigmatic surrogate nephew. As Maddie gets closer to her, she begins to unravel Precious’s haunting past—a story of friendship, betrayal, and the unremembered acts of kindness and love.

About Karen White

After playing hooky one day in the seventh grade to read Gone With the Wind, Karen White knew she wanted to be a writer—or become Scarlett O'Hara. In spite of those dreams, Karen pursued her B.A. in Business Management and graduated cum laude from Tulane University. Ten years later, after leaving the business world, she fulfilled her dream of becoming a writer. Now, she is the celebrated author of over 23 books, including the Tradd Street series, The Night the Lights Went Out, Flight Patterns, and The Time Between. She grew up in London, but now lives in Atlanta, GA with her husband. The Last Night in London is her most personal book yet, taking place in the very home where she lived with her family in London. It also features several favorite characters from previous books.

About Southern Lit Alliance

Southern Lit Alliance is a longstanding literary arts organization in Chattanooga, Tennessee, founded in 1952. Its mission is to utilize the incomparable power of literature to inspire, create, and uplift, delivering opportunities that encourage people to read and write. The organization engages audiences through innovative and interesting literary arts experiences and educational enrichment opportunities in local schools and underserved communities in Chattanooga. For more information about Southern Lit Alliance, please visit www.southernlitalliance.org. Southern Lit Alliance is funded by a grant from the Tennessee Arts Commission and Arts Build.

