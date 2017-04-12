Consider This: April 13, 2017

“Compassion can be put into practice if one recognizes the fact that every human being is a member of the human family, regardless of differences in religion, culture, color and creed. Deep down there is no difference.” — The Dalai Lama

On a recent weekend, while happily relaxing on the front porch with my two dogs at my feet, several of my neighbors came outdoors to enjoy the sunshine. My curious little four-year-old rescue, Lily Pad, dashed off the porch like a bullet to be part of the gathering.

As I traipsed after her, barefoot and calling her name, someone scooped her up for me. When I approached we all talked and laughed. Our differing spiritual and political beliefs stepped aside; we were all just people enjoying each other’s company. After ten years of mere passing hellos, neighbors connected, thanks to Lily.

Consider This: The philosopher Rumi said, “Why struggle to open a door between us when the whole wall is an illusion?