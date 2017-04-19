Consider This: April 20, 2017

“Clutter is not just physical stuff. It’s old ideas, toxic relationships and bad habits. Clutter is anything that does not support your better self.” — Eleanor Brown

So where is your clutter? Around the house? Filling your mind and keeping you stuck in your prejudices? In your old ways of doing things that take up too much time and energy? In your relationships that no longer work?

If you see the clutter in your life as toxic, then you’ve accomplished the first step: identifying the problem. Now where will you go from here? It takes courage to say, No more toxic clutter…I can’t breathe! And to make the necessary changes.

I tell folks that when you get rid of the one unhealthy relationship in your life, you’re then free to turn in another direction and welcome all the healthy relationships that have been waiting to meet you. It’s but one example of how clutter keeps you stuck. How does clutter play out in your life?

