Consider This: April 27, 2017

“Sometimes it takes only one clear voice in a sea of loud chatter to rise above the chaos and shift the planet back to center.” — unknown

One intelligent voice among the ignorant, the closed-minded. One kind voice among the bullying, the meanness. One loving voice among the hate, the prejudice.

Even if your voice quivers and your knees knock. Even if you break out into a sweat and you think you may lose your lunch. Even if you’re about to faint. You. Have. A. Voice. And you owe it to yourself and to those you care about to find a way to use it. 

Maybe meekly at first, but in time, it will strengthen. Repeat a daily affirmation for starters. Write in your blog. Paint your words on a sign. Find a way.

Consider this: Your voice may be just the one our planet is waiting for. Your voice may change everything. Find a way.

