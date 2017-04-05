Consider This: April 6, 2017

“May we look toward the wisdom of those around us, young and old, bask in their spirit and follow in the steps they’ve left behind.” —anonymous
And who says that wisdom is only available from other humans? We can learn a tremendous lot by sitting quietly, breathing deeply, and observing all of nature’s lessons. For example, here are some tips our beloved furry household companions teach us, if we’re paying attention.
- Take naps and stretch before rising.
- Play daily.
- Eat with gusto and enthusiasm.
- Be loyal.
- Don’t pretend to be something you’re not.
- When someone is having a bad day, be silent, sit close by and nuzzle them gently.
- Avoid biting when a simple growl will do.
- On hot days, drink lots of water and lie under a shady tree.
- Bond with your pack.
- Delight in the simple joy of a long walk.