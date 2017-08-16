Consider This: August 17, 2017

“I don’t know what people are scared of. Maybe they think their children will be influenced, but I’ve got to tell you, I was raised by two heterosexuals. Everywhere I looked—heterosexuals. And they did not influence me. It’s time we love people for who they are and let them love who they want.” — Ellen DeGeneres

On one hand I’m glad we have these kinds of consciousness-raising conversations. But honestly, I’m also saddened and appalled that we still have to. I suppose that because the “Oppressed We” were on the road to such hard-won progress with the last administration, progress that is being grossly dismantled by the current one, it makes sense that we rally and resist and rise above the machine—i.e., the closed-minded and ignorant.

Whether your neighbor is of a different race, your in-laws a different religion, or your dog has gone vegan, we must consider this: when the divisive dust settles, which side of history will you be on?