Consider This: August 10, 2017

“Don’t let someone get comfortable disrespecting you.”

If you’re not used to receiving plenty of respect, perhaps you don’t know what it feels like. And yet, you know that something doesn’t feel right when you are disrespected, even though that feeling may be familiar.

We teach others how to treat us by how we treat ourselves. Read that line again, please. So no matter what the past has taught you, it now becomes your responsibility to treat yourself with respect.

Then, others will follow suit. It’s a matter of becoming comfortable with healthy boundaries…getting to know what’s ok with you, and what isn’t. Not easy, perhaps, but doable, and important.

Consider this: It works the other way, too. If you see something beautiful in someone, speak it. We all have the ability to make each other’s day a little brighter, self-esteem a little stronger