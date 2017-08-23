Consider This: August 24, 2017

“At an audition for King Kong I was told I was too ‘ugly’ for the part. This was a pivotal moment for me. This one rogue opinion could derail my dreams of becoming an actress or force me to pull myself up by the boot straps and believe in myself. I took a deep breath and said, ‘I’m sorry you think I’m too ugly for your film, but you’re just one opinion in a sea of thousands and I’m off to find a kinder tide.’ Today I have 18 Academy Awards.” — Meryl Streep

Such confidence and courage is inspiring! And helps us to remember that someone else’s opinion is just that: an opinion.

It may or may not have merit, but that’s secondary to the real point. A true challenge—and healthy goal—in life is to be able to stand tall regardless.

There will always be plenty of opinions. But are we insightful, confident and courageous enough to discern what’s helpful from what’s harmful?