Consider This: December 14, 2017

“There are people who would love to have your bad days.”
That is not to dismiss or invalidate your “bad” days…we all have ‘em. But after licking your wounds, it can be helpful to remember that there’s also much to be grateful for, much to provide solace, happiness, and a lot of love around you.
So, here are seven things to keep in mind:
- You woke with a heartbeat, and the ability to choose a positive day.
- You have friends who love you, and friends whom you love.
- You have passion, compassion, and kindness within you.
- If you have a dog, s/he loves you unconditionally.
- You have the ability to forgive, thus setting yourself free.
- You can surround yourself with peace and quiet if you so choose.
- You can laugh…it’s the best medicine.