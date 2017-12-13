Consider This: December 14, 2017

by

“There are people who would love to have your bad days.”  

That is not to dismiss or invalidate your “bad” days…we all have ‘em. But after licking your wounds, it can be helpful to remember that there’s also much to be grateful for, much to provide solace, happiness, and a lot of love around you.

So, here are seven things to keep in mind: 

  1. You woke with a heartbeat, and the ability to choose a positive day.
  2. You have friends who love you, and friends whom you love.
  3. You have passion, compassion, and kindness within you.
  4. If you have a dog, s/he loves you unconditionally.
  5. You have the ability to forgive, thus setting yourself free.
  6. You can surround yourself with peace and quiet if you so choose.
  7. You can laugh…it’s the best medicine.

by

Digital Issue 14.50

The Pulse Calendar

Wednesday

December 13, 2017

Thursday

December 14, 2017

Friday

December 15, 2017

Saturday

December 16, 2017

Sunday

December 17, 2017

Monday

December 18, 2017

Tuesday

December 19, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours