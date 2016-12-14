Consider This: December 15, 2016

In Japan, broken objects such as bowls or trinkets are often repaired with gold. The flaw is seen as a unique piece of the object’s history, which adds to its beauty.

We humans break, and we apply a band-aid, or, if necessary, go to the hospital for stiches. Sometimes we just “walk it off.” The body has a propensity for self-healing.

How about our insides? When we feel sad or angry, confused or resentful, anxious or frightened, what do we choose as an internal band-aid? How do we stitch the break, soothe the pain, repair our psyches, hearts and souls?

Can you imagine seeing yourself as repaired with gold? Perhaps the gold is the wisdom that comes from the pain. Lessons learned as we turn adversity into opportunity for growth. Can you see yourself as richer, more valuable for having had the heart break, the weakness, the flaw?

Consider this the next time you feel broken.