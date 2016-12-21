Consider This: December 22, 2016

“Have yourself a merry little Christmas, Hanukah and Kwanzaa”

As a child I was fortunate to have an open-minded family, including when it came to spirituality. I remember our small-town church well, and even when I didn’t understand the sermon, the pomp, the stained glass windows, the old, creaky polished pews all held great fascination for me.

So when the (only) Jewish family in town invited me to join them at their synagogue for service, I was encouraged to do so. Thus began a life-long journey of exploring many spiritualties, a journey for which I am eternally grateful.

What I noticed, even as a kid, was that love and compassion were the common bedrocks. This holiday season, let’s put a smile on the face of everyone we meet, no matter the color of their skin, gender, age, whom they choose to love or their spiritual beliefs. 

And consider this: let’s not just do it at Christmas, Hanukah and Kwanzaa. Let’s keep it going all year long. 

