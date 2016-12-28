Consider This: December 29, 2016

“May we look toward the wisdom of those around us, young and old, and bask in their spirit, learn from their words, and follow in the steps they’ve left behind.” — Native American saying

Well, here we are on the precipice of a new year. A great time for reflection of the past, and setting intentions for the future. What if this is your very best year ever? What if possibilities open like doors, allowing you to choose your direction, develop your passions, connect with new and exciting people? What will that be like?

A big part of moving forward onto all sorts of wonderful journeys is taking stock of the lessons we’ve learned so far. As we become wiser, so do our choices. As we breathe, reflect and ponder, we gain self-awareness—our most important navigation tool.

So, let’s pause to consider: what have you learned?