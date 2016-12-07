Consider This: December 8, 2016

“Being an adult is mostly being exhausted, wishing you hadn’t made plans, and wondering how you hurt your back.” —unknown

Well, ain’t that the truth…at least some days, right? The state of being an adult can sometimes creep up on us, ill-prepared, wondering where the time went and which choices have led to this place and this moment in time.

It seems to me that the holiday season is the perfect time to reflect on this. When I say, “holiday season,” what’s the first thing that comes to mind? On the continuum from “dread” to “joy,” where do you land?

Consider this: This year, think inward, and outward. What I mean by that is to take a moment, take a breath, and think about what you can do for others, and what your own needs are as well. Make sure you are on your priority list. And then observe what happens. 

