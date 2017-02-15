Consider This: February 16, 2017

“Don’t ask what the world needs. Ask what makes you come alive, and go do it. Because what the world needs is people who have come alive.” —Howard Thurman

I believe we can all attest to these being bizarre times. Just a few weeks into the election and the chaos continues. Each day brings new, eyebrow-raising, shocking discoveries, from vaguely surreal to downright worrisome.

But the bright side of what’s happening is that people are coming alive! Using their voices with a passion not unlike our forefathers and foremothers, banding together at a moment’s notice to say, hell no!

Protesting in solidarity (and pink hats) is our constitutional right. And it’s not just about being energized and organized…it’s psychologically healthy and hugely empowering.

Consider what Margaret Mead said, “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world. Indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.”