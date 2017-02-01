Consider This: February 2, 2017

“Maybe the journey isn’t so much about becoming anything. Maybe it’s about unbecoming everything that isn’t really you, so you can be who you were meant to be in the first place.” — summersaldana.com

It starts in childhood: the layering on of protection—coping mechanisms—to help us travel our journey the best we can. Sometimes the journey includes abuse of one kind or another. Perhaps it involves poor relationship choices, poor life choices, or struggles that, no matter how hard you try, continue to mystify you. “I just can’t catch a break,” you believe.

Let’s begin here: What’s in your baggage that you no longer need, that simply isn’t working for you? Drugs, alcohol, relationships, fear, depression, anxiety, illness?

Do you need help shrinking that unhealthy baggage and increasing your bag of tools? Let’s kick shame out of the way so you can ask for help. In your heart of hearts, who are you meant to be?