Consider This: February 23, 2017

by

“A diamond is a chunk of coal that did well under pressure.” — Henry Kissinger

When stress goes on for a lengthy period of time—such as an illness, employment uncertainty, relationship problems—then the stress becomes even harder to cope with as it wears you down. This will affect your moods, especially your sense of humor and outlook on life, in negative ways.

Or, if we have “too many” areas of life that are causing stress, that’s more challenging as well. It’s generally understood that most of us can handle one or two areas of high stress. Once you hit that third area, the cup starts to overflow.

Consider this: Check the coping skills that are in your “Big Bag O’ Tools,” as I refer to it, and see if they’re adequate for your life. Also, remember this: There are always others who would love to have your bad days. 

