Consider This: February 9, 2017

“Love isn’t safe. And whoever you love will hurt you. It’s part of the human experience. No one is perfect…people make mistakes. The secret is to focus on what they do right and decide what quirks you can live with.”

In my relationship book I discuss how being in significant relationships requires a great deal of courage. It may not seem that way when you’re head-over-heels in love—that delightful state called “limerance.” During that stage your head is filled with new conversations, new sex, someone new to think about. What’s so courageous about that?

No, no…the courageous part comes next. After the amorous dust has settled and now that that giggle is becoming annoying. Why does he keep wearing that stupid shirt? Okay, you really don’t like my mother?

The courage to commit comes as you learn to communicate, learn to tolerate, and learn to love your sig other, even on days when you don’t like them.