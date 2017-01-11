Consider This: January 12, 2017

“Sometimes it takes only one clear voice in a sea of loud chatter to rise above the chaos and shift the planet back to center.” —author unknown

If you caught the Golden Globes this past Sunday you may remember Meryl Streep’s stirring speech, as the three-time Oscar winner accepted a Lifetime Achievement Award. She gave an eloquent and passionate talk in support of journalists and a free press.

The creative and uber-successful crowd seemed to hang on every word as she spoke of the damage caused by the “impulse to bully, silence and denigrate others,” and the importance of inclusivity. Several of those in attendance—and winning awards—were from other countries and backgrounds of hardship.

La Streep used her evocative voice as a wake-up call. What about you? Are you courageous enough to speak up…for yourself? For loved ones? Might a New Year’s intention be to become that one clear voice above the chaos that can change the world?

— Rick Pimental-Habib, Ph.D.