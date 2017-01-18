Consider This: January 19, 2017

“Never be afraid to fall apart because it is an opportunity to rebuild yourself the way you wish you had been all along.” —Rae Smith

Falling apart isn’t just part of the process. It’s important. Even Einstein said that his success began with a thousand failures.

What if, at any time we choose, we could have a clean slate—a brand new beginning? What if today when we looked in the mirror we saw our own innocence and purity? The gift of a fresh start is available to every one of us anytime we choose to receive it. It starts by giving ourselves the gift of compassion.

Consider this: Today, let’s practice compassion with ourselves. Let us not carry the weight of our past mistakes in the forefront of our minds, but instead give ourselves the gift of a fresh start to this brand new, never before lived, baby day.