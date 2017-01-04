Consider This: January 5, 2017

by

“I saw a guy at Starbucks today. No iPhone, no tablet, no laptop. He just sat there. Drinking coffee. Like a psychopath.”

Hmm, imagine that. Doing just one thing at a time, and enjoying the heck out of it.

In this world of multi-tasking and giving everything about 50 percent of your attention—if  that—there is a meditative and focused peace of mind that comes from immersing yourself in just one thing at a time. 

Consider this: When you drink your coffee, drink your coffee. Don’t worry about that overdue work project, don’t make out the grocery list. When you talk with your child/spouse/friend/parent, talk with them. Put down the cell phone, and give them your full attention. When you walk the dog, walk the dog. S/he will feel the difference, and more importantly, so will you.

This makes for a great New Year’s intention. Start by spending one day, just one day, in single-task mode. And watch what happens. 

by

Current Issue

The Pulse Calendar

Thursday

January 5, 2017

Friday

January 6, 2017

Saturday

January 7, 2017

Sunday

January 8, 2017

Monday

January 9, 2017

Tuesday

January 10, 2017

Wednesday

January 11, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours