Consider This: January 5, 2017

“I saw a guy at Starbucks today. No iPhone, no tablet, no laptop. He just sat there. Drinking coffee. Like a psychopath.”

Hmm, imagine that. Doing just one thing at a time, and enjoying the heck out of it.

In this world of multi-tasking and giving everything about 50 percent of your attention—if that—there is a meditative and focused peace of mind that comes from immersing yourself in just one thing at a time.

Consider this: When you drink your coffee, drink your coffee. Don’t worry about that overdue work project, don’t make out the grocery list. When you talk with your child/spouse/friend/parent, talk with them. Put down the cell phone, and give them your full attention. When you walk the dog, walk the dog. S/he will feel the difference, and more importantly, so will you.

This makes for a great New Year’s intention. Start by spending one day, just one day, in single-task mode. And watch what happens.