Consider This: July 20, 2017

“I’m going to make everything around me beautiful—that will be my life.” — Elsie de Wolfe, socialite

“None of us are getting out of here alive so please stop treating yourself like an afterthought. Eat the delicious food. Walk in the sunshine. Jump in the ocean. Say the truth that you’re carrying in your heart like a hidden treasure. Be silly. Be kind. Be weird. There’s no time for anything else.” — Keanu Reeves, actor

“When you are in the final days of your life, what will you want? Will you hug that college degree in the walnut frame? Will you ask to be carried to the garage so you can sit in your expensive car? Will your financial statement bring you comfort or peace? Of course not. What will matter then will be people. If relationships will matter most then, shouldn’t they matter most now?” — Max Lucado, pastor/author

Follow your bliss and the universe will open doors for you where there were only walls.” — Joseph Campbell, American mythologist