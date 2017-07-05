Consider This: July 6, 2017

“Sometimes what you’re most afraid of doing is the very thing that will set you free.”

Eleanor Roosevelt is quoted as saying, “Every day, do something that you fear.”If you think about your own fears, what is the first to come to mind? And the next…and the next? How much time do you spend thinking about these fearful items, and are you aware of how they may be inhibiting your life? Can you see how the on-going internal wrestling takes up a lot of time and energy?

Here’s something to consider: Pick one of your fears—maybe a small one for starters—and commit to overcoming that fear this week. How? By thoughtfully, intelligently and bravely plunging ahead and doing it. In our mind, things are usually much more frightening than they are in reality.

Once you come out the other side, you’ve tackled the demon. Your burden is lighter. You’re happier. And most importantly, you’re free.