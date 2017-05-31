Consider This: June 1, 2017

“If all you did was look for things to appreciate you would live a joyous, spectacular life.” — Abraham-Hicks

Gratitude is one of those exceptionally powerful emotions that literally re-wires our brain…for the positive.

Anyone can grouse and grumble about the state of their life. And even if our glass is usually half full, there are times when it’s half empty. Or bone dry. But the power of gratitude begins with our intention to be thankful for everything we experience, the easy and the tough.

The moment you awaken to another day is an opportunity to be grateful. Getting to work safely. Having people who love you. Good health. Finding a four-leaf clover. The big things and small. The challenging life lessons and the smooth sailing. All of it. Every moment of your life. Think about that.

Consider this: The more you practice being grateful, the more grateful you will become.