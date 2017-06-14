Consider This: June 15, 2017

“You seriously have no idea what people are dealing with in their personal life so just be nice. It’s that simple.”

The white-haired gentleman was driving slowly and cautiously. At seventy-something he tended to move slower than others. But there was also mindfulness about his pace. He truly listened to what you were saying. He simply believed you deserved the respect.

His driving was extra cautious this day. In fact, the drivers in the few cars behind him seemed to be getting frustrated. Directly behind him some young people started honking the horn, which of course made him nervous. They started yelling, gesturing, and making a clear display of their impatience.

After they sped past, he relaxed a little, but his mind was still elsewhere. See, his spouse of 49 years had just died that morning, and his shock had not yet turned into the deep grief that would undoubtedly be with him for all his remaining days.

Consider this: Does a little patience require that much of you? Even in a hurry, is it possible to take a deep breath and proceed as your gentle, kind self?