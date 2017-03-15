Consider This: March 16, 2017

“See the light in others and treat them as if that’s all you see.” — Dr. Wayne Dyer

In certain regions of South Africa, when someone does something wrong, he is taken to the center of the village and surrounded by his tribe while they speak of all the good he has done. They believe each person is good, yet sometimes we make mistakes, which they see as a cry for help.

They unite in this ritual to encourage the person to reconnect with his true nature. The belief is that unity and affirmation have more power to change behavior than shame and punishment. This is known as “Ubuntu”—humanity toward others.

This amazing time we live in, when national tensions are high and divisive, it may behoove us to remember that everyone, ourselves included, is motivated by old beliefs, unexamined impulses…and pure closed-mindedness.

Consider this: If indigenous tribes understand the power of humanity toward others, surely we can. Can’t we?