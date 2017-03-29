Consider This: March 30, 2017

“One day it just clicks. You realize what’s important and what isn’t. You learn to care less about what other people think of you and more about what you think of yourself. You realize how far you’ve come and you remember when you thought things were such a mess that you would never recover. And you smile. You smile because you are truly proud of yourself and the person you’ve fought to become.” —Anonymous

The most important thing in this life is your happiness. Does that sound selfish? It isn’t, and here’s why: When you are happy, when you have “enough” of what you need on the inside, you are able to offer up all the overflow to others. Your generosity, kindness, compassion and gratitude become what you’re all about.

You become a better friend, partner, son or daughter, mother or father…your wealth of happiness refills the happiness of others.