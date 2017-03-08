Consider This: March 9, 2017

“The cells in your body react to everything your mind says. Negativity brings your immune system down.”

Positive thinking releases dopamine, serotonin, opiates, and oxytocin, all of which help stabilize your immune system. Negative thinking releases cortisol and adrenaline, and also prevents the positive chemicals from being released in your body. A shift in consciousness causes a shift in biology.

So it turns out that positive thinking really does matter. And the mind/body connection is alive and well. The more we are aware of that connection, the better able we are to take care of ourselves. Ever notice that when you’re depressed you have more aches and pains? And vice-versa: Feeling physically ill can be terribly depressing.

Likewise, when you’re feeling happy and hopeful you don’t feel your usual, nagging pains. And when you’re physically well, you think more clearly.

Consider this: Keep your vibration high, and your body has no choice but to match it.