Consider This: May 11, 2017

“Get outta here, go on, git!” —from Greater Tuna

I’m a big fan of getting out of town. Nothing personal, Scenic City, but when vacation time rolls around, a commitment I’ve made to myself is to get out!

The way I see it, if you stay home you’ll just end up cleaning the gutters. Getting away allows you to escape the daily grind, exhale away the usual stressors of life, re-discover your balance, re-charge your batteries.

Perhaps there are some far-flung friends you haven’t seen in a while. Are you overdue for some couch-surfing? Maybe the mountains are your thing. Breathing in the cool, fresh air as a panacea for endless, humid summers. Or perhaps you find your bliss, and your most centered self, at the beach. Pack up the car, head to the coast and get some sand in your shorts.

More than the things we do, we regret the things we don’t do. Life’s short.