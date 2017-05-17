Consider This: May 18, 2017

“Saying yes to happiness means learning to say no to things and people that stress you out.” — author unknown

I came across a wonderful “pledge” for leading a positive life that I want to share with you. It’s so simple, and yet if every day you take a moment to slowly ponder it, speak it out loud, tape it to your mirror, copy it to your journal, you may just be amazed at what happens in your life. Enjoy.

“I shall no longer allow negative thoughts or feelings to drain me of my energy. Instead I shall focus on all the good that is in my life. I will think it, feel it and speak it. By doing so I will send out positive energy into the world and I shall be grateful for all the wonderful things it will attract into my life.”

Consider this: Your vibe attracts your tribe.