Consider This: May 25, 2017

“See the light in others and treat them as if that’s all you see.” — Dr. Wayne Dyer

I was waiting in a long line at the pharmacy. There wasn’t much to do except people-watch. A frail elderly woman came in line behind me with her helper. The elderly woman wore a lovely, peaceful smile, even though she could hardly move on her own.

They were buying $1 red noses for the upcoming “Red Nose Day,” and the woman noticed a young girl looking longingly at the noses. The woman softly said, “I’ll gladly buy one for you if it’s okay with your mom.”

The girl lit up, the mom gratefully smiled at the older woman and nodded at her daughter, and it was a happy moment for all.

As this little drama played out, I thought this is exactly how the world goes ‘round. A random act of kindness from a stranger, which created a happy child, and several of us witnessed it. I looked at the (previously grumpy) folks waiting in line. Every single person was smiling.

And then I knew: this is why the elderly woman wore her smile. She understood that simple kindness has the power to change her little corner of the world.