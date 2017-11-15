Consider This: November 16, 2017

by

“Always be a first-rate version of yourself, instead of a second-rate version of somebody else.” — Judy Garland

As humans we tend to compare up. By that I mean we tend to see others as better than us. She’s more beautiful than I am. He’s more successful than I will ever be. Their kids do better than mine. That family has more advantages than ours.

Okay, some degree of these things may be true. So what? The Law of Attraction teaches us that what we focus on, we get more of. So if we’re obsessing over how we have “less than,” then that’s what we’ll continue to receive, as we stay stuck in “less than” mode.

If, however, we focus on the beauty we do possess, the success we do have (which comes in many forms), all that we can be grateful for, then guess what? We’ll stop seeing the world through glasses of envy, and start feeling beautiful, successful and most importantly, grateful.  Wouldn’t that be a happier way to go through life? 

by

