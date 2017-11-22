Consider This: November 23, 2017

“A mistake should be your teacher, not your attacker. A mistake is a lesson, not a loss. It is a temporary, necessary detour, not a dead end.”

Whether it's about the burnt sweet potatoes for a holiday dinner, or a choosing a new major, a new career, a new partner—big or small, mistakes are simply opportunities, and they are important ones.

Much of life is trial-and-error, and the errors are there to help guide us onto a new, productive path. War wounds will heal, you'll take a deep breath, gather your wits, and try something else.

A Thanksgiving dinner from years ago comes to mind. The oven stopped working, unbeknownst to anyone, and we ended up with a dining table full of side dishes and no bird. We made bologna sandwiches. We laughed then, and still laugh about it.

Consider this: It is said that happiness in life lies in always having a “Plan B”.

And maybe a C. And a D. And...

