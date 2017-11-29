Consider This: November 30, 2017

“The more my heart expands, the less offended I feel by other people working out their particular stage of being a human.”

How we treat others doesn’t say anything about them, but says volumes about us. It’s important to remember that we must not treat people as “bad” as they are, but as good as we are.

Hard to do sometimes, but that’s your process: to evolve, grow, gain insight into yourself, and understand that everyone is dealing with something. You just don’t know what it is.

Here’s how we’re all alike: We all have a heart. We all walk this ancestral planet together, breathe the same air, gaze up at the same moon. We all share heartache, and the desire to love and be loved.

Consider this: We are not humans having spiritual experiences. We are spiritual beings having a human experience.